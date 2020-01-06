Hollywood’s booziest, most unpredictable and downright frustrating night has arrived.

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards kicked off on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles when Ricky Gervais returned as host for the fifth time at the inevitably controversial ceremony honouring the best in film and television over the past year.

Netflix was set to rule over the evening due to a history-making 34 nominations with the streaming service occupying four slots in the best picture races and making a strong showing across the television categories thanks to the royal drama “The Crown” and the searing miniseries “Unbelievable.”

Noah Baumbach’s gripping and, yes, heavily memed “Marriage Story” starring best actor hopefuls Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson led the pack with six nominations, followed by “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with five apiece. The Eddie Murphy comeback vehicle “Dolemite Is My Name” and the Vatican-set buddy comedy “Two Popes” were also in contention for top-tier prizes.

The Globes are above all else a heat-seeking missile for Hollywood’s biggest stars with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift ― the two singers faced in the Best Original Song ― Motion Picture category ― though neither won, as well as Jennifer Lopez, who was nominated for her first Golden Globe for her performance in “Hustlers,” all attending the ceremony.

And despite some underwhelming snubs ― most notably the absence of any female directors ― the award show broke down some barriers, as Awkwafina became the first actor of Asian descent to win the Globe in the lead actress in a musical or comedy race, in addition to “Parasite” mastermind Bong Joon Ho being the first Korean filmmaker to be nominated for a trophy in the directing category.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: “1917”

“Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

WINNER: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

WINNER: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

WINNER: Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain & Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go Bernadette”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

WINNER: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Annette Benning, “The Report”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

WINNER: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

WINNER: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

WINNER: “Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

WINNER: “Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“Lion King”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“The Two Popes”

WINNER: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” (“Cats”)

WINNER: ”(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (“Frozen II”)

“Spirit” (“The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (“Harriet”)

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

“Motherless Brooklyn”

“Little Women”

WINNER: “Joker”

“1917”

“Marriage Story”

Best Television Series — Drama

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

WINNER: “Succession”

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“Barry”

WINNER: “Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jodi Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

WINNER: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

WINNER: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

WINNER: Rami Yousef, “Rami”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Catch-22”

WINNER: “Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act” Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Chris Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

WINNER: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”