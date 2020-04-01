Life

Canada, Tell Us About The Good Deeds You've Seen In Your Community

We know there are plenty of Canadian acts of kindness out there. Here's your chance to tell us about them.

We’re all in this together.

It’s the refrain we’ve heard over and over, from the neighbour you follow on Instagram to the most powerful politicians in the world.

And the fact is, it’s true. As the coronavirus pandemic has seized the collective consciousness and kept us all (hopefully) in our homes, it’s clear that every Canadian is affected. And moreover, that we need to rely on each other more than ever to get by, whether that’s (paradoxically) staying away from each other or lending a hand whenever we can.

That’s what we’re looking for here. We’ve heard from many readers about the sweet moments that have passed between them and their communities, about the cheering for the front-line workers, about the athletes stepping up, about the sing-alongs that let even the most tone-deaf among us become part of the harmony.

If you’ve seen someone approaching this time of crisis by turning it into something that can warm hearts, please fill out the form below to the best of your ability. We are looking for moments big or small.

And if you don’t see the form, please follow this link.

