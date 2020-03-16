GoodLife Fitness has closed all locations across Canada as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its chain of Fit4Less locations will also be temporarily shut down, according to the company’s website.



GoodLife says users’ membership payments will be put on hold starting Tuesday, March 17. Anyone with a prepaid membership will see it frozen and extended at a later date.



The news follows several other retailers in Canada who have adjusted their operations in light of calls for increased social distancing. For more on that, check out the video above.