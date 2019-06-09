Neilson Barnard via Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow speaks onstage at the In Goop Health Summit in Los Angeles on May 18.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, Goop, has drawn the scrutiny of many people: many doctors and health experts, for instance, as well as opponents of learning about health via “medical mediums.” And, one day after the company opened its first Canadian location, it added Health Canada to that list.

Two sunscreen products were pulled from Goop’s Toronto pop-up shop on Saturday, just a day after the shop opened its doors. Both are from the American cosmetics company, Beautycounter.

“All natural health products must have a product licence before they can be sold in Canada,” a Health Canada rep explained to HuffPost in an email.

“To get a licence, applicants must give detailed information about the product to Health Canada, including: medicinal ingredients, source, dose, potency, non-medicinal ingredients and recommended use(s).”

The two products in question were flagged because Health Canada inspectors who visited the store identified that they didn’t have the required product licence. Goop voluntarily removed them from their store, Health Canada said.