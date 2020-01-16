Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS Gordon Stuckless makes his way to a courthouse in Toronto on April 22, 2014. The former volunteer hockey coach is said to be following a chemical castration plan to reduce his sex drive.

The man at the heart of the Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal has been released on day parole after officials found he presents a low risk of reoffending. A document released by the Parole Board of Canada shows Gordon Stuckless was released to a halfway house in December 2019 for a period of up to six months on the condition that he adheres to a number of rules. Those rules include avoiding male children under 18 and disclosing any relationships with adults who have male children, as well as following a treatment plan that includes chemical castration. “There is no reliable or persuasive information to suggest that you committed any offences since 1995 and this is a significant factor in the board’s assessment of your risk today,” the parole board panel wrote in its decision. “This is likely due to the courageous actions of the victims, stepping forward to tell their stories and exposing the breadth and depth of your decades of offending,” it wrote. “To your credit, you also began to finally receive professional help for your sexual deviancy,” it continued. “Most importantly in the board’s view, for decades you’ve remained compliant with sex drive reducing medication.” Watch: In 2016, the brother of one of Stuckless’s victims called his sentence a “joke.” Story continues below.

Stuckless’s most recent psychological assessment indicates he shows a low risk for sexual recidivism, the panel said, adding it believes a “slow and gradual transition” back into the community is required. The 70-year-old told the panel he has no plans to work as he considers himself retired, and will rely on his pension instead, the document says. Stuckless was sentenced in 2016 to six-and-a-half years behind bars — six after credit for his time on house arrest — for more than 100 offences related to the sexual abuse of 18 boys over three decades. That sentence was increased to a decade after Ontario’s highest court found the initial penalty was “demonstrably unfit” given the severity of his crimes. The appeal court was split on the matter, however, and Stuckless’s lawyer, Ari Goldkind, says he is seeking leave to challenge the ruling before the Supreme Court of Canada. The case at issue concerns abuse that took place from the mid-60s to the mid-80s.