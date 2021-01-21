ASSOCIATED PRESS Julie Payette delivers the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Sept. 23, 2020.

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is resigning following the completion of an investigation of workplace harassment allegations at Rideau Hall, HuffPost Canada has confirmed.

The development follows a report by The Globe and Mail and the CBC that an independent third-party probe of allegations, hired by the Privy Council Office last summer, had been completed. Sources told the newspaper the review painted a negative image of Payette.

Allegations Payette fostered a “toxic” workplace culture at Rideau Hall were first reported by CBC News in July. Current and former employees claimed the Governor General bullied and humiliated staff, sometimes in front of other people.

Payette tweeted in July that she takes workplace issues seriously and had asked for an independent review into the accusations.

“I am committed to ensuring that every employee who works at Rideau Hall enjoys a secure and healthy work environment at all times and under all circumstances,” she said at the time.