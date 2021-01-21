OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is resigning following the completion of an investigation of workplace harassment allegations at Rideau Hall, HuffPost Canada has confirmed.
The development follows a report by The Globe and Mail and the CBC that an independent third-party probe of allegations, hired by the Privy Council Office last summer, had been completed. Sources told the newspaper the review painted a negative image of Payette.
Allegations Payette fostered a “toxic” workplace culture at Rideau Hall were first reported by CBC News in July. Current and former employees claimed the Governor General bullied and humiliated staff, sometimes in front of other people.
Payette tweeted in July that she takes workplace issues seriously and had asked for an independent review into the accusations.
“I am committed to ensuring that every employee who works at Rideau Hall enjoys a secure and healthy work environment at all times and under all circumstances,” she said at the time.
Prior to being appointed to the vice-regal role by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2017, Payette carved out a reputation as an astronaut and the first Canadian to board the International Space Station.
Trudeau raised eyebrows in September by defending Payette after he was asked about the allegations about her behaviour. He suggested at the time he was not interested in her leaving the post as the Queen’s representative in Canada.
“We have an excellent Governor General right now and I think, on top of the COVID crisis, nobody is looking at any constitutional crises,” the prime minister told a Vancouver radio show.
Asked later why he would call Payette “excellent” despite accusations she created a “toxic” work environment, Trudeau pointed to her resumé.
“The Governor General has a long and successful role as a scientist, as an astronaut,” he told reporters. “We have engaged a third party reviewer to follow up on these serious allegations, and we will wait for the reviewer to do their work.”
This is a developing story. More to come.
With files from Althia Raj
