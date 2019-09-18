Moe Doiron / The Globe and Mail via CP Canadian novelist Graeme Gibson has died at 85. He's pictured here with partner Margaret Atwood after they both received a Doctor of Letters degree from the Faculty of Arts from Ryerson University in 2012.

TORONTO — Penguin Random House Canada says Canadian author Graeme Gibson has died at 85. A co-founder of the Writers’ Trust of Canada and the Writers’ Union of Canada, Gibson also served as president of PEN Canada. He was also a conservationist, and served on the council of the World Wildlife Fund. He was the author of novels including “Five Legs,” “Perpetual Motion” and “Gentleman Death,” and a member of the Order of Canada.

Don Denton / The Canadian Press Graeme Gibson during a promotional event for his book "The Bedside Book of Beasts" in Victoria.