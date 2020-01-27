Music’s biggest night might just be its most controversial as the 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday amid major clashes within the Recording Academy.

Just 10 days before the 62nd annual ceremony, it was announced that former president and CEO Deborah Dugan was ousted for concerns over workplace bullying months into her tenure as the organization’s first-ever female head. Dugan has since set off a media firestorm by calling the integrity of the awards show into question. The executive claims she was sexually harassed and then suspended in retaliation for challenging a culture of corruption and self-dealing enabled by the “boys’ club mentality and approach” at the heart of the organization.

Dugan was meant to represent a fresh start for the Grammys years after former chief Neil Portnow suggested that women should “step it up” to be recognized despite widespread criticism over the award show’s long-standing lack of gender and racial diversity.

And this year’s nominees certainly reflected recent efforts to diversify the Recording Academy’s ranks, as a fresh crop of young stars, including Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, scored major nods and are set to dominate at the ceremony.

It’s unclear how the scandal will be addressed at the ceremony, hosted for the second time by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Artists like the Jonas Brothers; Aerosmith; Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani; Tyler, the Creator; Rosalía; and Ariana Grande, who locked horns with the producers last year, are all slated to perform on the Grammys stage.

The ceremony will also feature an all-star tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle from DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, and gospel singer Kirk Franklin, as well as a performance from Sheila E., Usher and FKA twigs to honor Prince’s legacy.

Check out the full list of nominees and winners below.

Album of the Year

“i,i” ― Bon Iver

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” ― Lana Del Rey

“Thank U, Next” ― Ariana Grande

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” ― Billie Eilish

I Used To Know Her” ― H.E.R.

“7” ― Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” ― Lizzo

“Father Of The Bride” ― Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” ― Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” ― Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” ― Ariana Grande

”Hard Place” ― H.E.R.

“Talk” ― Khalid

“Old Town Road” ― Lil Nas X

“Truth Hurts” ― Lizzo

“Sunflower” ― Post Malone & Swae Lee

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Song of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” ― Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” ― Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” ―Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” ― Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” ― Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman Fucking Rockwell” ― Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Love” ―Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” ― Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” ― Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” ― Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” ― Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Truth Hurts” ― Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” ― Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

WINNER: “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

“Sì” — Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition)” — Michael Bublé

WINNER: “Look Now” — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas” — John Legend

“Walls” — Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album:

“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

WINNER: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again” ― Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” ― H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” ― Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” ― Lucky Daye

WINNER: “Come Home” ― Anderson Paak featuring Andre 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

WINNER: “Jerome” — Lizzo

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton & Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song:

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” — Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

“Apollo XXI” — Steve Lacy

”Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Overload” — Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn” — Nao

“Being Human In Public” — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album:

“1123” — BJ The Chicago Kid

”Painted” — Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai” — Ella Mai

“Paul” — PJ Morton

WINNER: “Ventura” — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance:

“Middle Child” — J.Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville ft. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, Earthgang & Young Nudy

WINNER: “Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy

“Clout” — Offset ft. Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“Higher” — DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard ft. Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (Ybn Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-tynes, William Leonard Roberts Ii, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas Iii & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

WINNER: “A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy)

“Suge” — Dababy, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (Dababy)

Best Rap Album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” ― Dreamville

“Championships” ― Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” ― 21 Savage

“IGOR” ― Tyler The Creator

“The Lost Boy” ― YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance:

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

WINNER: “Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan & Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song:

WINNER: “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

“Desperate Man” — Eric Church

”Stronger Than The Truth” — Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” — Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” — Thomas Rhett

WINNER: “While I’m Livin’” — Tanya Tucker

Best Rock Performance:

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

WINNER: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

WINNER: “7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum” — Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself A Try” — George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall” — Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)

WINNER: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album:

“Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon

WINNER: “Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant

“In The End” — The Cranberries

“Trauma” — I Prevail

“Feral Roots” — Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

“U.F.O.F.” — Big Thief

”Assume Form” — James Blake

“i,i” — Bon Iver

WINNER: “Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

“Anima” — Thom Yorke

Best Dance Recording

“Linked” — Bonobo

WINNER: “Got To Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” — Meduza & Goodboys

“Underwater” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

“LP5” — Apparat

WINNER: “No Geography” — The Chemical Brothers

“Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)” — Flume

“Solace” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“Weather” — Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Ancestral Recall” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

”Star People Nation” — Theo Croker

”Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!” — Mark Guiliana

“Elevate” — Lettuce

WINNER: ”Mettavolution” — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best New Age Album

“Fairy Dreams” — David Arkenstone

“Homage To Kindness” — David Darling

WINNER: “Wings” — Peter Kater

“Verve” — Sebastian Plano

“Deva” — Deva Premal

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist

WINNER: “Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist

“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist

“The Windup” — Brandford Marsalis, soloist

“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

“Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek

“Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn

“Alone Together” — Catherine Russell

WINNER: “12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding

“Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

“In The Key Of The Universe” — Joey DeFrancesco

“The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul” — Branford Marsalis Quartet

“Christian McBride’s New Jawn” — Brad Mehldau

“Come What May” – Joshua Redman Quartet

WINNER: “Finding Gabriel” - Brad Mehldau

Best Jazz Ensemble Album

“Triple Helix” — Anat Cohen Tentet

”Dancer In Nowhere” — Miho Hazama

”Hiding Out” — Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

WINNER: “The Omni-American Book Club” — Brian Lynch Big Band

“One Day Wonder” — Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: “Antidote” — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

“Sorte!: Music By John Finbury” — Thalma De Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato & Duduka Da Fonseca

“Una Noche Con Rubén Blades” — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis & Rubén Blades

“Carib” — David Sánchez

“Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera” — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: “Love Theory”– Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Songwriter

“Talkin’ ’Bout Jesus” — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor & Chris Stevens, Songwriters

“See The Light” — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr

“Speak The Name” — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is A Move (Live)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Nate Moore, Songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms & Matthew West, songwriters

WINNER: “God Only Knows” — for King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: “Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin

“Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

“Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore

“Settle Here” — William Murphy

“Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“I Know A Ghost — Crowder

WINNER: “Burn The Ships — for King & Country

“Haven’t Seen It Yet — Danny Gokey

“The Elements — TobyMac

“Holy Roar — Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows” — Steven Curtis Chapman

WINNER: “Testimony” — Gloria Gaynor

“Deeper Oceans” — Joseph Habedank

“His Name Is Jesus” — Tim Menzies

“Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout (Various Artists)” — Jerry Salley, producer

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vida” — Luis Fonsi

“11:11” — Maluma

“Montaner” — Ricardo Montaner

WINNER: ″#ELDISCO” — Alejandro Sanz

“Fantasía” — Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny

“Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

”Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache

”Almadura” — iLe

WINNER: ”El Mal Querer” – Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Caminando” — Joss Favela

“Percepción” — Intocable

“Poco A Poco” — La Energia Norteña

“20 Aniversario” — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

“De Ayer Para Siempre” — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Opus” — Marc Anthony

“Tiempo Al Tiempo”— Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

“Candela” — Vicente García

“Literal” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“A Journey Through Cuban Music” — Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: “Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain” — Calexico With Iron & Wine

“I’m On My Way” — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name” — I’m With Her

“Faraway Look” — Yola

Best American Roots Song

“Black Myself” — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

WINNER: “Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash & John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter & Pat Mclaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Americana Album

“Years To Burn” — Calexico And Iron & Wine

“Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham

WINNER: “Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’

“Tales Of America” — J.S. Ondara

“Walk Through Fire” — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER: “Tall Fiddler” — Michael Cleveland

“Live In Prague, Czech Republic” — Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

”Toil, Tears & Trouble” — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

”Royal Traveller” — Missy Raines

”If You Can’t Stand The Heat” — Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Kingfish — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

WINNER: “Tall, Dark & Handsome” — Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men

”Sitting On Top Of The Blues” — Bobby Rush

”Baby, Please Come Home” — Jimmie Vaughan

”Spectacular Class” — Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: “This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“Venom & Faith” — Larkin Poe

“Brighter Days” — Robert Randolph & The Family Band

“Somebody Save Me” — Sugaray Rayford

“Keep On” — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

“My Finest Work Yet” — Andrew Bird

“Rearrange My Heart” — Che Apalache

WINNER: “Patty Griffin” — Patty Griffin

“Evening Machines” — Gregory Alan Isakov

“Front Porch” — Joy Williams

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

“Kalawai’anui” — Amy Hānaiali’i

“When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs” — Northern Cree

WINNER: “Good Time” — Ranky Tanky

“Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” — Rebirth Brass Band

“Hawaiian Lullaby (Various Artists)” — Imua Garza & Kimié Miner, Producers

Best Reggae Album:

WINNER: “Rapture” — Koffee

“As I Am” — Julian Marley

“The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics” — Sly & Robbie & Roots Radics

”Mass Manipulation” — Steel Pulse

”More Work To Be Done” — Third World

Best World Music Album:

“Gece” — Altin Gün

“What Heat” — Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley

“African Giant” — Burna Boy

“Fanm D’ayiti” — Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet

WINNER: “Celia” — Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album:

WINNER: “Ageless Songs For The Child Archetype” — Jon Samson

“Flying High!” — Caspar Babypants

“I Love Rainy Days” — Daniel Tashian

“The Love” — Alphabet Rockers

“Winterland” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

“Beastie Boys Book (Various Artists)” — Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

WINNER: “Becoming” — Michelle Obama

“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor — Eric Alexandrakis

“Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters

“Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Comedy Album:

“Quality Time” — Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable” — Ellen Degeneres

“Right Now” — Aziz Ansari

“Son Of Patricia” — Trevor Noah

”Sticks & Stones” — Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album:

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations” — Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)



WINNER: “Hadestown” — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)



“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)



“The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child” – In Four Contemporary Suites — Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)



“Oklahoma!” — Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

“The Lion King: The Songs”— (Various Artists)

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” — (Various Artists)

“Rocketman” — Taron Egerton

“Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse” — (Various Artists)

WINNER: “A Star Is Born” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

“Avengers: Endgame” — Alan Silvestri, composer

WINNER: ”Chernobyl” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

”Game Of Thrones: Season 8″ — Ramin Djawadi, composer

“The Lion King” — Hans Zimmer, composer

“Mary Poppins Returns” — Marc Shaiman, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton); Track from: “Toy Story 4”

“Girl In The Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton); Track from: “Dumplin’”

WINNER: “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé); Track from: “The Lion King”

“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke); Track from: “Suspiria”

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Begin Again” — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible For Crisis” — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

WINNER: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Walkin’ Funny” — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

“Blue Skies” — Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme” — John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

“La Novena” — Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Recording Package:

“Anónimas & Resilientes” — Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco & Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

WINNER: “Chris Cornell” — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

“Hold That Tiger” — Andrew Wong & Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

“i,i” — Aaron Anderson & Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

“Intellexual” — Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package:

“Anima” — Stanley Donwood & Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

“Gold In Brass Age” — Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow & David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

“1963: New Directions” — Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)\

“The Radio Recordings 1939–1945” — Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm

“Furtwängler & Berliner Philharmoniker)

WINNER: “Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive — Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

WINNER: “All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest)

“Jolene” — Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me A Little” — Cyrille Aimée & Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over The Rainbow” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)” — Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

Best Album Notes:

“The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions” — Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“The Gospel According To Malaco” — Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists)

“Pedal Steel + Four Corners” — Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen And The Panhandle Mystery Band)

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” — Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

WINNER: “Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album:

“The Girl From Chickasaw County” – The Complete Capitol Masters — Andrew Batt & Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

“The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

“Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990” — Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan & Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

WINNER: “Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

“Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” — Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard & Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

Best Orchestral Performance:

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

WINNER: “Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Transatlantic” — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21” — Mirga Gražinytė-tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra & Kremerata Baltica)

Best Opera Recording:

“Benjamin: Lessons In Love & Violence” — George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare & Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

“Berg: Wozzeck” — Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman & Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles” — Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim & Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

WINNER: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River & Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

“Wagner: Lohengrin” — Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier & Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

Best Choral Performance:

“Boyle: Voyages” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

WINNER: “Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

“The Hope Of Loving” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

“Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom” — Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller & Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

“Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:

“Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall To Earth” — Christopher Rountree & Wild Up

“Freedom & Faith” — Publiquartet

“Perpetulum” — Third Coast Percussion

“Rachmaninoff” – Hermitage Piano Trio — Hermitage Piano Trio

WINNER: “Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo:

“The Berlin Recital” — Yuja Wang

WINNER: “Higdon: Harp Concerto” — Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“The Orchestral Organ” — Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin” — Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:

“The Edge Of Silence” – Works For Voice By György Kurtág — Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister & Nicholas Tolle)

“Himmelsmusik” — Philippe Jaroussky & Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil & Dingle Yandell)

“Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-lieder Op. 35” — Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

WINNER: “Songplay” — Joyce Didonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter & Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett & Lautaro Greco)

“A Te, O Cara” — Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium:

“American Originals 1918” — John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

“Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

“Meltzer: Songs And Structures” — Paul Appleby & Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown & Harold Meltzer, producers

WINNER: “The Poetry Of Places” — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin & Victor Ledin, producers

“Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D’hiver” — Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition:

“Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra” — Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra & Albany Symphony Orchestra)

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare & The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

WINNER: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major”— Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru & Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain” — Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Shaw: Orange” — Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

“Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth” — Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City & New York Philharmonic)

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer

“Cellophane” — FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer

WINNER: “Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo, Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer

Best Music Film

WINNER: “HOMECOMING” — Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer

“Remember My Name” — David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers

“Birth Of The Cool” — Miles Davis, Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer

“Shangri-la” — Various Artists, Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer