Great Gifts For A Host When Wine Just Doesn’t Cut It

It’s holiday season and you know what that means: The invites have started flowing in. From intimate dinners with friends, to larger gatherings of co-workers and family, the compulsory party favours can add a layer of stress to your already lengthening holiday list. But before you grab a no-brainer bottle of Pinot Grigio, here are some simple and creative ways to give thanks to your hosts.

‘Fraiche Food, Full Hearts: A Collection Of Recipes For Every Day And Casual Celebrations’ by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer

Indigo

Chances are your host enjoys having guests in their home — and probably enjoys feeding them, too. A cookbook keeps on giving with fresh ideas for entrees and desserts, and is a total feast for the eyes. It’s even better if the book is Canadian, like this year’s hot-seller from HGTV designer and lifestyle guru Jillian Harris, and dietitian Tori Wesszer.

Recycled leather napkin rings

Etsy

From excessive packaging to disposable gift wrap, the holidays come with a ton of needless waste. But by giving your party host a sustainable gift, you can feel good about your contribution. These napkin rings, handcrafted in Quebec from recycled leather scrap material, are made by a couple who believe in creating “beautiful things and homes, without adding to landfills and carbon emission.”

A box of different spices

Burlap & Barrel

Spice up your host’s pantry with the Chief’s Choice Collection of single-origin seasonings. Sourced directly from small farms, these spices are typically harvested by hand, dried naturally, and grown organically whenever possible. Buy them individually, or in three- or six-packs. Everyone can agree, this gift is classy and tasty.

100 movies scratch off poster

Uncommon Goods

Even if your host isn’t a cinephile, (but especially if they are), you can bet this fun and interactive dive into iconic feature films will have them excited to break out the popcorn. Everyone has seen “The Godfather” (scratch it off), but what about “Office Space”? Or why not play as a group: Can the party hit 100? (Quarter for scratching included!)

Honey pot and wooden dipper

Anthropologie

A perfect addition to the tea lover’s collection, this Farmhouse Pottery Beehive Honey Pot adds a touch of whimsy — and sweetness — to any kitchen. So says Winnie the Pooh, too: “Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.”

Diamond glasses

Amazon

Okay, so you don’t want to bring the host any old bottle of wine that would just get lost in the party mix. But you know others will. Show off your gift every time one of theirs is poured with these snazzy glasses that stand at an angle. You won’t have to mine for compliments this year!

Jelly of the Month Club gift set

Retrofestive