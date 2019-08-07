The Canadian Press The entrance of the Greater Vancouver Zoo in Aldergrove, B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. — A manager with the Greater Vancouver Zoo says a two-year-old girl who was bitten by a bear somehow got past a locked gate to access an enclosure with three young black bears.

Menita Prasad, the zoo’s animal care manager, says there is a combination of chain-link and wooden fencing around the enclosure and steel gates keeping the bears in and the public out.

Prasad says it’s unclear how the girl accessed the enclosure late Monday, but the only feasible explanation is that she would have had to squeeze through or climbed over the gate to an area not authorized for the public.