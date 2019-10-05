Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS Green Party Leader Elizabeth May speaks to supporters as she attends a rally during a federal election campaign stop in Montreal on Oct. 1, 2019.

COWICHAN BAY, B.C. — A Green government would create a framework for Indigenous communities to opt out of the Indian Act as part of its strategy for reconciliation, party leader Elizabeth May said Saturday. May said dismantling what she calls the “racist and oppressive” Indian Act, the law which defines much of the relationship between the federal government and First Nations, will be a complex process. “It’s time to end the era of colonial oppression and genuinely support Indigenous Peoples’ work and efforts towards self-determination so no one is left behind or excluded from their rightful heritage,” May said in a statement. Watch: 5 things to know about Green Party leader Elizabeth May. Story continues below.

The Indian Act has long been extremely controversial and there is intense, ongoing discussion on how to move past its limitations. Indigenous peoples must have a deciding and leading role in that process, May said Saturday. Should her party form government, the Green leader said she would also introduce legislation to implement calls to action of both the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.