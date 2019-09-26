Greens Would Defeat a Minority Government If It Backed Pipelines: May

MONTREAL — On the eve of a major climate march in Montreal, the Green party warned that it would never support a minority government without a credible and verifiable environmental plan.

That includes any party that promotes fossil fuel projects such as the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, party leader Elizabeth May told a news conference in Montreal Thursday.

May’s comments come as several polls suggest that the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck in voting intentions, which could yield a minority government.

Both front-running parties support expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline to the West Coast.

May said she would be prepared to defeat a minority government on its first speech from the throne, even if it meant plunging the country into another election.