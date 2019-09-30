Greens Pitch ‘Robot Tax’ For Canadian Jobs Lost To Artificial Intelligence

Yu Ruidong via Getty Images A robot called Sophia is seen during an exhibition in Toronto on April 30, 2018.

VANCOUVER — The Green Party of Canada is proposing a “robot tax.” Green Leader Elizabeth May says that every time a company replaces a worker with a machine, a Green government would make that company pay a tax equivalent to the income tax paid by that laid-off employee. May says Canada is fast becoming a world leader in artificial intelligence (AI), but the needs of workers must be at the forefront of policy discussions.