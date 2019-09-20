Greens Pitch Carbon-Free Public Transit On Campaign Trail

CALGARY — The Greens say they want Canada’s public ground transportation to be carbon-free by 2040.

Party leader Elizabeth May says to get there, the country needs to rapidly shift away from gasoline-powered transportation.

The Greens’ national transportation strategy puts rail at the centre, with light rail and electric bus connections.

May says that responds to a finding of the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls: that leaving remote and rural communities under-served by transit puts marginalized people, particularly Indigenous women, at risk.