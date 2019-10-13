Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says She's Going To Alberta

EDMONTON — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has announced that’s she’s going to Alberta. The 16-year-old tweeted that she’ll be heading north following “a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.” She did not say when she will arrive in Alberta or where specifically she will visit.

Heading north again. Now follows a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Then on to Alberta, Canada! #slowtravelpic.twitter.com/iTfyF9ROCb — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 13, 2019

Last week at a rally in South Dakota, Thunberg spoke out against the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry crude from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Christine Myatt, a spokeswoman for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, reacted to Thunberg’s impending visit by comparing the province to other oil-rich regions and greenhouse-gas emitters. “We trust that Ms. Thunberg will recognize Alberta’s leading human rights and environmental standards, especially in comparison to oil-producing dictatorships such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, and Venezuela — which she will presumably visit next — as well as major growing emitters like China,” Myatt said in an emailed statement.

Marc Piscotty via Getty Images Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the Fridays For Future Denver Climate Strike on Oct. 11, 2019.