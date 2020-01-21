Greta Thunberg Leads Scolding Of World Leaders At Davos Over Climate Change

DAVOS, Switzerland — Four young climate activists, including Greta Thunberg, scolded the elites gathered at the World Economic Forum for not doing enough to deal with the climate emergency and warned them that time was running out.

At a panel in the Swiss ski resort of Davos, the four said Tuesday that they hoped their generation had found its voice and can work with those in power to bring about the necessary change to limit climate change. Yet Thunberg said not enough has been done.

“We need to start listening to the science, and treat this crisis with the importance it deserves,” said the 17-year-old, just as U.S. President Donald Trump was arriving in Davos and due to give a speech. Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the Paris accord to limit climate change and has traded barbs with Thunberg on social media.

“Without treating it as a real crisis we cannot solve it,” Thunberg said.

The Swedish teenager came to fame by staging a regular strike at her school, sparking a global movement that eventually earned her Time magazine’s award as the 2019 Person of the Year.

She said that people are more aware about climate issues now. “It feels like the climate and environment is a hot topic now, thanks to young people pushing.”