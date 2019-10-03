TORONTO — Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg took a break from her high-profile campaign against climate change this week to hang out with a fellow famous vegan and Earth lover in Ontario. Only instead of handshakes, the meeting between the two influential figures involved a forehead pet and snout rub. On Tuesday afternoon the 16-year-old and her father stopped by the Campbellville, Ont., animal sanctuary of Esther the Wonder Pig, a social media sensation with two books written about her and an upcoming feature film deal.

We were gonna change the world together, but she took my last cupcake so the future of our alliance is uncertain. #HowDareYoupic.twitter.com/Wb7Vmyh8c8 — Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) October 2, 2019

The gathering was kept secret until Wednesday, when a photo of them was posted on Esther’s social media pages with the caption: “We were gonna change the world together, but she took my last cupcake so the future of our alliance is uncertain. #HowDareYou.” Esther’s co-“dad” Steve Jenkins says Thunberg has been a follower and supporter of Esther’s for quite a while and recently asked to visit their property during her trip to Canada. Last week, Thunberg spoke about the dire state of the planet at a climate-change protest in Montreal, timed with similar marches across the country. She was in Campbellville for several hours, met a bunch of their animals, fed Esther a cupcake and was able to just “relax and be a kid,” said Jenkins, who co-“parents” Esther and runs the sanctuary with Derek Walter. “Poor Greta and her father, they’ve absolutely been run ragged the last little while, as everybody knows,” said Jenkins, referring to the barrage of online criticism Thunberg has faced as she delivers her impassioned message on global stages.

I taught Greta my “Take a nap and forget about them” technique for handling haters. She mastered it quickly, but I wanted a bit more practice. pic.twitter.com/CdxbgeM8Ty — Esther TheWonder Pig (@EstherThePig) October 2, 2019

“I think the reason that she follows Esther, and hopefully the reason that she came here, was just to get a little bit of a break. She didn’t have a whole bunch of people in her face and she was able to relax and smile and be 16.” Jenkins said he and Walter chatted with Thunberg and found her to be “100 per cent on top of” her life. “She’s making her schedule, she decides where they go, when they go home, if they go home,” Jenkins said. “It’s incredible. She’s easily the most inspiring and driven person I’ve ever met, and the fact that she’s 16 just blows my mind.” They also chatted about possible collaborations in the future. “We definitely are keeping in touch,” Jenkins said, noting they all share a love of veganism — even Esther eats a vegan diet — and environmental advocacy. “I wouldn’t say that there’s anything official on the books at the moment. But it’s not out of the question, for sure. We just want to continue to be a little break for her, is kind of our main objective, is to keep in touch and remind her smile and be 16.”

