JOHN THYS / Getty Images Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg looks on as she takes part in a "Youth Strike 4 Climate" protest march on March 6, 2020 in Brussels.

Greta Thunberg has seen footage of the RCMP’s arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam and called the “shameful abuse” of the police “very disturbing to see.” The 17-year-old climate activist tweeted her support for Chief Adam after a video of his encounter with the RCMP was made public. The footage shows the chief being tackled by two officers, getting punched and put in a chokehold in front of his wife.

I met with Chief Allan Adam in Fort McMurray last autumn and I'm shocked by this shameful abuse by the RCMP. Very disturbing to see. https://t.co/HZKCdBd2mm — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) June 13, 2020

Thunberg and Adam had previously met in Fort McMurray, where she stopped by after speaking at a large climate rally in Edmonton in October 2019. Adam met Thunberg to speak about the impact of climate change in his region, which has seen firsthand the detrimental effects of global warming with lower water levels and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. Allan issued a statement in January when a resident on a snowmobile fell through thinning ice. “This however shows once again the dangers of unchecked development and runaway climate change,” said Allan in a statement to MyMcMurray. “It is January 7 and minus thirty degrees in northern Alberta and yet the ice is still too thin to travel on. And this was just a Ski-Doo, not even a car or truck.” Thunberg repeatedly asked for media focus to turn to Indigenous climate activists like Autumn Pelletier during her Canadian tour. Indigenous communities in Canada depend on their land for traditional forms of survival like hunting, fishing and farming and are often at the forefront of climate activism. “We had a great discussion,” he told MyMcMurray after their meeting. “We’re happy that she’s choosing to educate herself about the local Indigenous peoples perspective as part of her tour of Alberta.”

Honoured to meet with chief Archie Waquan, Melody Lapine and councillor Calvin Waquan of the Mikisew Cree First Nation. And chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation - president of the Athabasca Tribal Council - while visiting Fort Mcmurray in Treaty 8 Territory! pic.twitter.com/LEkEZRZKOj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2019

Allan first revealed the brutal details of his experience with RCMP during a press conference on June 6. The arrest happened early morning on March 15 when RCMP stopped Allan for an expired license plate. At the press conference, he said things began to escalate when he saw police putting his wife in a headlock. The video shows that two police then tackled Allan behind his truck, and held him down aggressively. Allan said it was only when he started yelling out that he was a chief that the officers stopped. At the time of the first press conference, Allan’s legal team was still trying to get access to police dash-cam footage of the arrest. The chief released photos of his face after the arrest, which showed that his eye was swollen and bruised, while blood caked his face. The dash-cam footage was released several days later as part of a court application to stay criminal charges against the chief. Watch: Dash-cam footage shows Chief Allan Adam tackled, punched In RCMP arrest. Story continues below.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even addressed the video during a morning briefing. “Everyone who has seen this video has serious questions about what exactly happened, about how it happened this way and about the use of force that we saw,” said Trudeau. “That’s why we’re calling for an independent, transparent investigation that will get the answers to so many questions people are asking right now.” The arrest is being investigated by Alberta’s Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), an independent branch of the police that investigates officer misconduct. Alberta RCMP’s deputy commissioner Curtis Zablocki had initially commented on the incident, saying that he didn’t believe racism was a systemic issue in Canadian.

