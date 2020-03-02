PONTUS LUNDAHL/Getty Images Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gives a press conference in Stockholm on Jan. 31, 2020.

An Alberta oilfield company is apologizing for the “careless act” of distributing a sticker that appears to depict climate change activist Greta Thunberg being sexually assaulted. X-Site Energy Services posted a statement on its website Monday, days after its general manager denied it had anything to do with the hard-hat decal that featured the company’s name printed boldly across the bottom. “We recognize that it is not enough to apologize for the image associated with our company logo on the decals that circulated last week. This does not reflect the values of our company or our employees, and we deeply regret the pain we may have caused,” the statement said. “We are taking action to condemn this image and its publication and are committed to recovering and destroying the decals we distributed.”

They are starting to get more and more desperate...

This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020

X-Site said its management accepts full responsibility, has made “organizational changes,” and will hold training sessions with all staff about respect in the workplace. The sticker shows a drawing of the back of a nude female and two hands pulling from behind on her braided hair. The word “Greta” is written across her lower back. HuffPost Canada reported Thursday that the stickers were distributed by X-Site as promotional material at work sites around central Alberta, after concerned Rocky Mountain House resident Michelle Narang raised the alarm on Facebook. “This company represents everything that the [oil and gas] industry needs to fight against,” she posted. The RCMP said the image “did not meet the threshold of a criminal matter,” but it was widely denounced by Canadians, Alberta politicians, the House of Commons and Thunberg, herself. “They are starting to get more and more desperate…” the 17-year-old tweeted on Saturday. “This shows that we’re winning.” Watch: Greta Thunberg says at rally that world leaders are “acting like children.” Story continues below.