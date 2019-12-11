Greta Thunberg Is Time Magazine’s Youngest 'Person Of The Year'

Greta Thunberg is Time’s 2019 “Person of the Year,” the magazine announced Tuesday.

The 16-year-old climate activist earned the recognition for her fearless efforts to raise global awareness about climate change. She is the youngest person to receive the title in its 92-year history.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal made the announcement on NBC’s “Today” show. He said Thunberg represents a “broader generational shift” of young people demanding change.

“She became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year,” Felsenthal said of the Swedish teen. “Coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement.”