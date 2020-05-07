Greyhound Canada To Halt All Bus Service As Ridership Plummets

Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images A Greyhound bus travels on University Avenue in Toronto on Jan. 1, 2017.

TORONTO — Greyhound Canada is temporarily slamming the brakes on all of its busing routes and services as ridership plummets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The transportation company says starting May 13 it will halt all routes until passenger demand recovers.

Greyhound Canada says it made the decision after its ridership dropped by 95 per cent.