There’s an undeniable confidence boost that comes from looking in the mirror and liking what you see ― whether it’s a perfectly trimmed beard, glowing skin, or finally nailing a fierce makeup trend.

Your dads deserve to look good and feel good, so we figured this year for Father’s Day treat them to a healthy dose of treat-yourself goodies.

We’ve highlighted our favourite picks for grooming, skin care, and makeup. Check them out in the list below!

Shaving And Beard Care





Unscented Full Size Kit with Synthetic Shaving Brush

The Art Of Shaving

The Art Of Shaving makes products that are crafted from high quality ingredients. You can choose from a selection of skin care, hair care, and shaving needs. The Full Size Kit includes all four elements of The Perfect Shave®: Pre-Shave Oil, Shaving Cream, a Shaving Brush, and After-Shave Balm.

Classic Beard Kit

Sons Of Hollis

Born from a tiny basement in Hollis, Queens, the Sons of Hollis have amassed a loyal following, which is a testament to the quality of their products. The Classic Beart Kit includes their customer favourites: a premium beard balm that penetrates and absorbs deeply into the roots of the beard to moisturize and minimize skin irritation, a beard oil that hydrates and assists with growth, and a cleansing beard conditioner to combat brittle hair, cleanse, and soften the beard.

Premium Collection

Scotch Porter

Scotch Porter is on a mission to make men around the world feel great about themselves. It’s in this spirit that they build out multi-purpose, handmade, better-for-you grooming products that provide solutions to real issues men face daily. This one-of-a-kind set includes all the products your dad will need to take care of his face, beard, and, erm, his family jewels.

The Greatest Shave Ever Kit

Grooming Lounge

Aside from stocking some of the best grooming brands, the Grooming Lounge makes their own skin, body, hair, beard, and shaving products. One of the best features on their website is the ability to build out your own kits depending on your dad’s unique needs. The Greatest Shave Ever Kit lets your dad get a Grooming Lounge Barbershop shave in the privacy of his own home. Using the entire system guarantees a shave free from irritation, bumps, and cuts without the hefty salon per-visit price tag.

Skin Care

The Complete Collection

Lumin

Specializing in premium care for the premium man, Lumin created an essential line of skin, body and hair products for men. The Complete Collection boasts their entire range of products to perfectly maintain a youthful look. Paired with their Deluxe Microfiber Washcloth and a premium case for storage, your dad will have everything he needs for a bright, glowing complexion.

Perfect + Protect Kit

Paula’s Choice

Paula’s Choice makes scientifically-driven, eco-friendly, safe, and effective products for your skin. The Perfect + Protect Kit combines universally compatible textures and power-packed ingredients that uniquely benefit skin’s health. It includes a cleanser that leaves the skin fresh, an exfoliant to unclog and minimize pores, a serum to brighten and neutralize damage, a super charged moisturizer to hydrate, and an SPF moisturizer to protect against sun damage.

Goat Milk Mud Mask

Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802 is the skin care equivalent of “farm-to-table”, with an emphasis on the nutrient-packed qualities of goat milk. The ultra-moisturizing Goat Milk Mud Mask will give your dad a treat that combines retinol, goat milk, and dead sea mud to refine pores and revitalize his skin for a youthful, healthy glow.

Makeup

The Makeup Set 2

Glossier

Glossier’s products are community-driven, born out of answers to needs that the customers themselves have voiced. The Makeup Set 2 is a daily essential that provides subtle washes of colour in a fully customizable, four-piece set. Your dad will get: Boy Brow grooming pomade, Haloscope hydrating highlighter, Cloud Paint seamless cheek color, and Balm Dotcom universal salve—all in your choice of shades and flavors.







Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna At Sephora

There are tons of makeup sets to choose from at Sephora, but we’re singling out this limited-edition collection of five mini Gloss Bomb shades, featuring best selling FU$$Y and 4 brand-new shades in an ultra-giftable keepsake tin. These shades look incredible on every skin tone and contain hydrating shea butter for a nourishing, glowing pout.