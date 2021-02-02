Hannah Yoon/THE CANADIAN PRESS Wiarton Willie sits in his cage in Wiarton, Ont., on Feb. 2, 2018. Willie was nowhere to be seen for his prediction in 2021, but officials said he did not see his shadow.

Canada’s best-known weather-predicting groundhogs called for an early spring Tuesday as they delivered their annual forecasts over video due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though one was missing in action.

Nova Scotia’s most famous groundhog, Shubenacadie Sam, was the first to make his prediction, hesitantly emerging from his pint-sized barn and apparently failing to see his shadow.

In Val d’Espoir on Quebec’s Gaspe peninsula, Fred La Marmotte was also reluctant to leave his miniature cabin.

When the rodent did finally emerge, his handler held him to his ear and said he had predicted an early spring.