THE CANADIAN PRESS Ontario Premier Doug Ford checks out Wiarton Willie on Feb. 2, 2020 in Wiarton, Ont. with MPP Bill Walker laughing over his shoulder.

The pandemic is forcing the country’s famous furry forecasters to take their festivities online. Groundhog Day predictions from Ontario’s Wiarton Willie and Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie Sam will be broadcast widely next week, but no crowds will gather as the critters emerge to carry on a long-running tradition. Folklore has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow on Feb. 2, it will retreat into its burrow, heralding six more weeks of cold weather. No shadow is said to foretell spring-like temperatures are on the way. In Wiarton, Ont., the community’s famous albino groundhog, Wiarton Willie, will emerge to make a prediction on Tuesday, but there won’t be an in-person audience to cheer him on. “Life, as we know it, has changed, and Willie’s no exception,” said Janice Jackson, mayor of South Bruce Peninsula, where Wiarton is located. “We pivoted like every other business and event, and so we’re doing a virtual prediction this year.”

Over the years, Wiarton Willie has drawn large crowds who gather before a stage for music and entertainment that culminates in the groundhog’s prediction. “It’s one of the biggest celebrations that we have here in Wiarton and South Bruce Peninsula, and it’s a real point of pride for our town,” Jackson said. “Of course, with all of the restrictions, we had to cancel, which is so unfortunate because it’s our 65th anniversary of the festival.” Jackson said the cancellation of in-person events due to the pandemic have dealt a financial blow to hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the community that typically benefit from visitors who arrive to watch Willie’s predictions. “However, everybody across the country and the planet is suffering and so we’re no exception,” she said. Out east, Shubenacadie Sam, Nova Scotia’s celebrity groundhog will also be making his prediction virtually this year. “I’ll miss seeing my fans but safety first,” reads a tweet from the groundhog’s official account.

Big announcement! My Groundhog Day prediction will be virtual this year. I'll miss seeing my fans but safety first. We'll be posting several videos on our Facebook page this month and I'm looking forward to connecting with everyone digitally #GroundhogDay2021 — Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) January 7, 2021