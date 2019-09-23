Model Protests Gucci’s 'Offensive' Runway Straitjackets

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images This isn't the first time the brand has attracted controversy.

A model staged a protest at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show, after models were dressed in “straitjackets” and sent down a conveyor belt runway. Ayesha Tan Jones appeared in the show on Sunday night, but wrote the words “mental health is not fashion” on the palms of their hands – which they held up while on the runway. Jones later posted a video of the protest on Instagram, along with a statement saying: “As an artist and model who has experienced my own struggles with mental health, as well as family members and loved ones who have been affected by depression, anxiety, bipolar and schizophrenia, is hurtful and insensitive for a major fashion house such as Gucci to use this imagery as a concept for a fleeting fashion moment.”

Jones added: “It is in bad taste for Gucci to use the imagery of straight jackets [sic] and outfits alluding to mental patients, while being rolled out on a conveyor belt as if a piece of factory meat. “Presenting these struggles as props for selling clothes in today’s capitalist climate is vulgar, unimaginative and offensive to the millions of people around the world affected by these issues.”

#AlessandroMichele designed these blank styled clothes to represent how through fashion, power is exercised over life, to eliminate self-expression and curb identity. #GucciSS20#intheseclothespic.twitter.com/EcZyfQZHr1 — gucci (@gucci) September 22, 2019

Gucci is no stranger to controversy; the fashion house apologized and withdrew a wool sweater after a “blackface” dispute in February and was criticized for cultural appropriation after using turbans in a show last year. Jones’s protest comes after Burberry faced similar criticism from a model for creating a hoodie with a “noose” hanging from its neck as part of its Autumn/Winter 2019 London Fashion Week show. Liz Kennedy, who appeared in the Burberry show, said her family has been impacted by suicide and seeing the sweatshirt during her fitting left her feeling “extremely triggered”. “Suicide is not fashion,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, next to a photo of the hoodie. Burberry has since apologized. Following Jones’s protest, Gucci shared a photo from the show on Instagram, explaining why designers chose to run the straitjacket-inspired section.