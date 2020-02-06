GUERNSEY, Sask. — People have been evacuated from a rural Saskatchewan community after a freight train derailed nearby sending scorching flames into the air. The train jumped the tracks about 6:15 a.m. near Guernsey, roughly 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon, Canadian Pacific Railway said. About a dozen crumpled rail cars were off the track in the snow just east of the small hamlet. A pillar of dark, thick smoke billowed from the wreckage and a small grass fire surrounded the site where flames poured from the rail cars. Jack Gibney, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Usborne which includes Guernsey, said about 85 residents were being evacuated from the community. There are a handful of homes in the townsite of the agriculture community. It is surrounded by farmland and the Lanigan mine, operated by Nutrien, operates very close by.

THE CANADIAN PRESS Smoke billows up from a derailed Canadian Pacific Railway train near Guernsey, Sask. on Thursday.

Tom Lukiwski, the Conservative member of Parliament for the area, said he was shocked there was a derailment on the same stretch of rail as a separate one only two months before. About 19 cars of a CP train derailed in the same area in December, causing a major blaze and leaking 1.5-million litres of oil. It’s unclear what the train in Thursday’s derailment was carrying and if it spilled any of its contents. “To have two major derailments that are incredibly serious … is something that is almost incomprehensible,” Lukiwski said. “I am not a big believer in coincidence, and this seems to be that it’s more than just coincidence.” Lukiwski has already reached out to Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau calling for a full investigation. Garneau said in a tweet that he was “seized with this morning’s rail incident.” “We are gathering the facts and I am following this very closely,” he said.

