Gun owners are panic-buying

Gun stores and lobbyists are reporting a surge in sales of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in Canada after an opposition MP asserted the Liberals are planning to ban the weapon, the Montreal Gazette reports. Conservative MP Tony Clement said last month Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would announce the ban on the type of gun used in the Christchurch mosque shootings at an event with New Zealand’s prime minister in early June.

That apparently led to some panic among Canadian gun enthusiasts. In a May 23 press release, the Canadian Shooting Sports Association declared, without evidence: “You have until June 2nd to buy your very own AR-15 before the Liberal government makes it impossible for ordinary Canadians to own a beautiful .22 calibre, 5-shot, semi-automatic target rifle of their very own.”

Can Montreal avoid Toronto and Vancouver’s housing fate?

Montreal has the hottest housing market in Canada right now (or the second hottest after Ottawa, depending on whom you ask), but it has a plan to avoid the astronomical house prices plaguing Toronto and Vancouver: It will require developers to build a certain amount of social housing for each residential project they build. The social housing doesn’t need to be in the same project, but it must be on land the developer cedes to the city. Mayor Valerie Plante says it’s a way of providing housing at the lower end of the income ladder; developers fear it will make their projects unaffordable. (From the Canadian Press)

