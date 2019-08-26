Feds Give Ontario $54 Million To Fight Illegal Guns And Gang Activity

TORONTO — The federal government is giving Ontario $54 million over the next three years to combat illegal gun and gang activity, with the funds earmarked for specialized prosecutors, policing projects and intelligence-gathering efforts in jails. Federal Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair, who made the announcement Monday, said the funding is aimed at preventing further violence. “Unfortunately, we have recently seen across the country, and in particular in the Greater Toronto Area, an increase of violent gun crime and gang activity,” he said at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. “It is affecting our communities and it is affecting how Canadians live their lives.”

Canadian Press Bill Blair arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 18, 2019.

The province said it will use the cash to expand a dedicated team of firearms bail prosecutors in Peel Region, west of Toronto, and to establish a guns and gangs fund for policing projects in the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Golden Horseshoe region, which stretches from the Niagara Region to the Durham Region. It will also use the funds to create a new guns and gangs team in Eastern Ontario that will be made up of four assistant Crown attorneys working with Ottawa police. The money will also be used to increase intelligence-gathering in jails and to support victims of human trafficking, said Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey. “It will broaden the benefits available to these survivors ensuring their unique and most urgent needs are met,” Downey said of the funds that will be used to help human-trafficking victims.