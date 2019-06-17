Could Lil Nas X and Guy Fieri Collab At The Calgary Stampede?

Ethan Miller (L) and Jason Kempin (R), Getty Images Food network personality Guy Fieri at the "Vegas Uncork'd" event in Las Vegas. Rapper Lil Nas X at CMA Fest.

Is there a chance the Calgary Stampede could host the greatest collaboration in a generation next month?

The annual event is where thousands of people wear cowboy gear and indulge in some of the most vile and creative food creations imaginable. It’s where the Snickle Dog — a corndog with a pickle and deep-fried Snickers bar — meets literal horses in the back.

What I’m saying is that it’s obviously the perfect place for Food Network personality Guy Fieri and “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X to come together.

Both stars will be at the Stampede at the same time. Fieri was announced as the host of the Cowboys Cook-Off Barbeque Invitational on July 11. Lil Nas X, meanwhile, will headline the Cowboys music tent on July 12. That’s too close to be a coincidence, considering the stars have already teased a possible collab.

Fieri got the ball rolling earlier this month, when he tweeted at Lil Nas X.