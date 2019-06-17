Could Lil Nas X and Guy Fieri Collab At The Calgary Stampede?

Is there a chance the Calgary Stampede could host the greatest collaboration in a generation next month?
The annual event is where thousands of people wear cowboy gear and indulge in some of the most vile and creative food creations imaginable. It’s where the Snickle Dog — a corndog with a pickle and deep-fried Snickers bar — meets literal horses in the back.
What I’m saying is that it’s obviously the perfect place for Food Network personality Guy Fieri and “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X to come together.
Both stars will be at the Stampede at the same time. Fieri was announced as the host of the Cowboys Cook-Off Barbeque Invitational on July 11. Lil Nas X, meanwhile, will headline the Cowboys music tent on July 12. That’s too close to be a coincidence, considering the stars have already teased a possible collab.
Fieri got the ball rolling earlier this month, when he tweeted at Lil Nas X.
And Lil Nas X was immediately on board, calling Fieri a ‘legend.’
To which Fieri teased another single on Lil Nas X’s upcoming album.
All of the pieces are falling together! It all makes perfect sense!
Imagine it: Little Nas X teases a special guest to perform Billy Ray Cyrus’s hook on “Old Town Road (Remix).” A figure emerges from behind a curtain. We see frosted tips, wrap-around sunglasses. The crowd goes wild. Fieri raps about ranch dressing and donkey sauce. Lil Nas X puts on a flame-adorned Hawaiian shirt. It’s perfect. People faint out of sheer joy.
If it sounds like I’m describing an actual dream I had, it’s because I am.
Fieri and Lil Nas X are an unlikely dream team. But like ranch dressing and pepperoni pizza — two things that probably didn’t make sense together at first — once they are united, the world will never be the same.
I’m ready for the Calgary Stampede to become Old Flavour Town Road — you can’t tell me nothin’.
