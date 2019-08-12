Some people will put their one-bedroom apartment up on Airbnb. Others will use the service to rent out their own private island.

That’s the case for Guy Laliberté, the founder of Cirque du Soleil, who’s using the rental site to offer up Nukutepipi, his luxury island abode in French Polynesia.

The five-star home, which is listed for more than $190,000 per night, can accommodate up to 52 people in its 21 rooms. Guests will be served by a private staff that includes a chef, a captain, activity coordinators, a doctor, and a massage therapist.