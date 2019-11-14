MONTREAL — Canadian entrepreneur Guy Laliberte, founder of the Cirque du Soleil circus company, appeared before a judge in French Polynesia on Wednesday over claims of cannabis cultivation. Lune Rouge, a Montreal-based entrepreneurial organization headed by Laliberte, said in a statement that he was being investigated for alleged complicity in cultivation, possession and use of cannabis. The organization said that Laliberte has not been charged with drug trafficking and he left the courtroom in Tahiti without any conditions. “The disproportionate importance given to this matter, which is generally trivialized for someone in possession of several plants of cannabis for strictly personal use, greatly surprises me,” Laliberte said in a statement. “On a different note, however, I would like to highlight that Faa’a’s gendarmes were very courteous, and have treated me in a professional and respectful manner, which is a bright spot in this misadventure. “Obviously, I will continue to co-operate with the judicial authorities of French Polynesia.”

MIKE LEYRAL/AFP via Getty Images Cirque du Soleil co-founder Guy Laliberte, arrives at a courthouse in Papeete, French Polynesia, on Wednesday.

The company said Laliberte was being questioned over cannabis grown for personal use on his private island of Nukutepipi in the French collectivity of islands in the South Pacific. The organization said Laliberte, 60, is a medical cannabis user. The statement also said Lune Rouge was collaborating with local authorities in their investigation. An assistant to lawyer Yves Piriou, an attorney based in the capital Papeete, confirmed he was in court representing Laliberte. Under French law, which applies in French Polynesia, planting cannabis, even for personal consumption, is illegal. Ilana Amouyal, a Montreal-based lawyer who was born in France and practised law there, said even if Laliberte had a Canadian certificate allowing him to access medical marijuana, it wouldn’t apply in the French Pacific territory. The French National Assembly last month passed a law to legalize therapeutic cannabis for a two-year trial period beginning in early 2020. But under the law, medicinal marijuana must be prescribed by a specialist at a hospital and purchased from the hospital pharmacy for the initial purchase, Amouyal explained. It is also reserved for people suffering from very specific illnesses or chronic or intense pain, meaning the number of people permitted to use it is very restricted. ‘Severe’ penalties for offenders Under the French penal code, sentences related to cannabis can vary depending on the charge — from a maximum of one year in jail for consumption to a maximum of 20 years for production or fabrication, along with hefty fines. A travel advisory for French Polynesia on the Global Affairs Canada website warns: “Penalties for possession, use or trafficking of illegal drugs are severe. Convicted offenders can expect jail sentences and heavy fines.” In June 2018, Laliberte announced he was investing in an Ontario pot company — purchasing 12.85 per cent of Ontario firm 48North Cannabis. At the time, Lune Rouge announced it had assessed the market and believed there was growth potential in the medical cannabis sector ahead of legalization in Canada. Laliberte is best known for starting the internationally renowned Cirque du Soleil in Quebec in 1984. Since selling most of his ownership stake in 2015, he has held a 10 per cent share in the entertainment company.