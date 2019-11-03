Twitter / Dallas Stars We're truly hoping this couple is a plant.

The place where sports and food intersect is rarely high-brow. But chili and hot dogs and buffalo wings have a long history in sports-watching circles, and while they may not be exactly healthy, they’re all delicious. To a certain extent, we support putting pleasure ahead of nutrition while watching extremely fit people perform feats of strength. But there has to be a limit. On Saturday night, two Montreal Canadiens fans watching the hockey team at an away game against the Dallas Stars crossed that line. Then they backed up, crossed it again, threw up on everything, and proceeded to set everything in sight on fire. In a truly horrifying video posted by the Dallas Stars during Saturday’s game, a woman wearing a Habs shirt and hat appears to be eating mayonnaise out of a jar, with a spoon. The man she’s with, also dressed in Habs regalia, is seen dipping his fries into her jar, full of the worst possible condiment. Warning: it’s a truly hideous sight.

But is it real? A skeptical person might note that the clip comes from the account of the Dallas Stars — not necessarily an entirely objective source. And the team — especially Whitby, Ont.-born centre Tyler Seguin — has been known to indulge in the occasional prank, although none as of yet have involved mayonnaise. One might also wonder whether or not a person attending a hockey game would be allowed to bring a gigantic jar of mayo — or any condiment — into an arena.

ASSOCIATED PRESS These men don't sacrifice their own safety on the ice for fans to just watch them while eating mayo out of a jar with a spoon.

The website for the American Airlines Center, where the Dallas Stars play, explicitly states that “guests are not permitted to bring any food or beverages into the American Airlines Center” and that “containers such as bottles, cans, thermos bottles, or plastic coolers are not permitted for the safety and protection of our guests.” A Dallas Stars representative contacted by HuffPost Canada said he couldn’t say definitively whether or not the video was real, but admitted that “it would raise questions” if somebody attempted to bring a jar of mayo through security at the arena. He said he would consult with his colleagues, and this story will be updated if and when we get more information.