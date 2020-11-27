Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Canadians have tuned in to watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give updates from the steps of his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

But on Friday, another face unexpectedly tuned in — one of Trudeau’s children, spotted peering out the house’s window during the morning news conference.

The adorable interrupter was first pointed out by CBC’s Rosemary Barton on Twitter.

Littlest Trudeau crashes the press conference. See window on the right. pic.twitter.com/Y4UF1qnjn2 — Rosemary Barton (@RosieBarton) November 27, 2020

Based on the height of the door, many astute observers guessed it to be the littlest Trudeau, Hadrian, doing the photobombing as his dad spoke about the country’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. The prime minister’s office did not respond to HuffPost Canada’s request for comment.

Many parents stuck working from home with their own tiny disruptors could relate to the prime minister’s surprise supporting cast.

Families working from home with littles completely understand. — K Walker ᕗᐊᑯᕐ (@KWalker1975) November 27, 2020

Oh man if this isn’t the most relatable content.. pretty sure both my kids interrupted my meeting last night.. — Kimberley McMann (@McMannKrtaylor3) November 27, 2020

Who of us working from home has not been there;) — Iamme (@FazS18) November 27, 2020

A moment many working from home parents can relate to. https://t.co/9mFNGP7FEi — Gina Ross (@GinaRoss19) November 27, 2020