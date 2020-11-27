Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Canadians have tuned in to watch Prime Minister Justin Trudeau give updates from the steps of his home at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.
But on Friday, another face unexpectedly tuned in — one of Trudeau’s children, spotted peering out the house’s window during the morning news conference.
The adorable interrupter was first pointed out by CBC’s Rosemary Barton on Twitter.
Based on the height of the door, many astute observers guessed it to be the littlest Trudeau, Hadrian, doing the photobombing as his dad spoke about the country’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. The prime minister’s office did not respond to HuffPost Canada’s request for comment.
The six-year-old is the youngest of Trudeau’s three children, and this isn’t the first time he’s stolen the spotlight. He memorably took a top-notch nap during the 2016 Vancouver Pride parade, and was the seemed to have a great time during the Trudeau family’s trip to India.
Many parents stuck working from home with their own tiny disruptors could relate to the prime minister’s surprise supporting cast.
In this age of video call meetings and live streamed press conferences, even prime ministers’ kids crash the party now and then.