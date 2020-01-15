The New York Times’ travel section has picked two Canadian spots as must-visit destinations.

Haida Gwaii, B.C. and Churchill, Man. have made the newspaper’s annual list of “52 Places To Go.”

Haida Gwaii, B.C. came in at number 26 and is celebrated for its pristine hiking trails and rich Indigenous culture.

The Haida First Nations people, who live on the group of islands, are well-known stewards of their natural and cultural resources. They’re also known for sustainable, small-group tours that include whale watching.

Churchill, Man. came in at number 29 on the list, with the New York Times praising the city for being the polar bear capital of the world.

Visitors who are feeling adventurous can sign up for tours to view the bears or take in a breathtaking sight of the Aurora Borealis.