Married or not, we all know the wedding vow, ”’Til death do us part.” And thanks to Hailey Bieber, who married her love Justin Bieber for the second time on Sept. 30, we were reminded that many couples, especially those who are marrying in a place of worship, choose to incorporate the traditional phrase during the wedding ceremony. The 22-year-old model wore a gorgeous wedding gown by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, and upon closer inspection, you can see that “Till death do us part’ is emblazoned in block letters on the veil.

But, wait a second — is it supposed to be ”’Till death do us part” or is it ”’Til death do us part”? At first we thought someone forgot to spell check Hailey’s veil, but upon further research we discovered that there’s more to the wedding vow than we thought. Although the grammatically correct way to spell it is ’til — as in, “until” — both versions are actually correct. The common Catholic version of the vow looks like: “I, ___, take you, ___, for my lawful wife/husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and health, until death do us part.” According to Redbook.com, the oldest version of the vow goes back to the Book of Common Prayer by Thomas Cranmer, Archbishop of Canterbury. It reads, “I, _____, take thee, _____, to be my wedded Husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love, cherish, and to obey, till death us do part, according to God’s holy ordinance.”

The 1549 version of the book read, “till death us depart” until it was changed in the 1662 version to “till death do us part.” So, even though we would normally use ”’til” in everyday English, in this case, it’s fine to spell it ”’till.” OK, now that we’ve got that out of the way, can we get a petition started to get the Biebers to take their honeymoon in Canada?