Mask-Related Incident Preceded Ontario Police Shooting Death Of 73-Year-Old

Andrew Lahodynskyj/THE CANADIAN PRESS An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen here in Vaughan, Ont., in June 2019. Ontario's police watchdog says it will investigate a fatal shooting involving the OPP on Wednesday in Haliburton County, Ont.

HALIBURTON COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 73-year-old man who was shot by police on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says police learned that a man had been inside a grocery store in Haliburton County, Ont., at about 9:25 a.m. local time.

The man had refused to wear a mask and allegedly assaulted people inside the grocery store before driving away, Ontario Provincial Police told CBC News.

The agency says after the man left the grocery store, officers recognized his car and followed it.