Mask-Related Incident Preceded Ontario Police Shooting Death Of 73-Year-Old

HALIBURTON COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 73-year-old man who was shot by police on Wednesday.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says police learned that a man had been inside a grocery store in Haliburton County, Ont., at about 9:25 a.m. local time.
The man had refused to wear a mask and allegedly assaulted people inside the grocery store before driving away, Ontario Provincial Police told CBC News.
The agency says after the man left the grocery store, officers recognized his car and followed it.
Police then made their way to a home, and had an “interaction” with the man outside, the watchdog says.
The SIU says two officers shot at the man and hit him. It says he was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead shortly before noon.
The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.
Also on HuffPost: