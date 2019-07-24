HFX's Worst Parking/Twitter Firefighters smashed in the windows of a parked Subaru SUV in Halifax that blocked access to a fire hydrant.

A motorist in Halifax has learned firefighters will do whatever it takes to get water in an emergency. Photos of the Nova Scotia first responders went viral this week, showing them run a hose through a vehicle that was parked too close to a fire hydrant. To make this possible, the back windows of a brown Subaru SUV had to be destroyed.

I know, I'm late to the party.. pic.twitter.com/BNBlwFh8BG — HFX's Worst Parking (@DBagParkingHFX) July 22, 2019

Halifax Fire and Emergency assistant chief Chuck Bezanson told a local radio station this is something he hadn’t seen in 35 years on the job. “Getting some water to the fire was rather critical,” he told News 95.7′s The Sheldon MacLeod Show, as reported by Halifax Today. “Going through the car was the only option they had at the time.” According to the City of Halifax, vehicles parked within five metres of a fire hydrant may be ticketed or towed.

Some people on social media pointed out there might have been a reason the driver thought it was alright to park there. City councillor Matt Whitman tweeted a photo of the sign besides the hydrant, which shows a two-hour parking limit between 8 to 6 p.m.

It is a little “contradictory” to say it’s OK to park in front of this fire hydrant for two hours and then smash the windows when the fire hydrant is needed…. @hfxgov#Halifax@TheRickHoweShowpic.twitter.com/TJZ77vOf10 — WHITMAN2020 VISION HALIFAX (@matlantivex) July 23, 2019

Another resident, Gaeten Tremblay, posted a photo of the spot from a few weeks ago, which shows the hydrant almost completely covered over by grass. In photos taken during the incident, it seems like the grass was pushed down, but Tremblay notes it was possible the driver hadn’t seen the hydrant when he got there.

The grass is all pushed down. This picture is from a few weeks ago... and has since grown to cover it ! FFS pic.twitter.com/KgNemhRjNA — Gaetan Tremblay (@gaetz9943) July 24, 2019

Though for most, the situation seems black and white. Many are pointing out that not parking in front of a hydrant is “common sense” and one of the main things drivers learn when they get a licence. Bezanson defended the fire department’s choice to smash through a window instead of dragging the pipe underneath the car or over top. He said although it was dramatic, it probably did less damage. “It’s probably a more economic solution than dragging a big, fat, heavy fire hose laden with gravel and dirt from the street over top of somebody’s paint,” he told Halifax Today. “In which case they’d probably have to paint the entire vehicle.”

Want to follow up on the veh/fire hose pic. There DOES NOT have 2 be a sign stating no parking in front of a hydrant- this was covered when we all obtained our DL. I spoke with fire last eve. They need water- they will get water. The hose could not have went under or around. — HRP Traffic Cop (@HRPTrafficCop) July 23, 2019

Either way, besides being a refresher on traffic laws for the city, the hydrant issue also managed to bring Haligonians together.

I firmly believe the people of Halifax could accomplish great things if they were willing to have as much of a unified voice as they have over a car parked in front of a fire hydrant #cometogether#halifax#hrm#hali — Robyn (@Robyn226) July 24, 2019