The pandemic has put a damper on Halloween but if you’re still in the spooky spirit and you’re short on time and ideas, there are simple ways to unleash your inner devil.

All you need is a few makeup tools you probably already have at home, a mirror with good lighting, and a bit of patience.

Check out the video above to watch a TikTok creator show you some Halloween makeup looks for last-minute Halloween costumes, from a smokey-eyed skeleton to a glam scarecrow.

In photos: More Halloween makeup ideas