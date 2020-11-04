‘Hamilton’ Cast Members Dedicated A Song To Kids On Election Day

Facebook / Hamilton Members of various "Hamilton" casts sing "Dear Theodosia." Clockwise from top left: Edred Utomi, Julius Thomas III, Joseph Morales, Pierre Jean Gonzalez, Miguel Cervantes and Jamael Westman.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused months and months of the “Hamilton” touring show to be cancelled, meaning thousands of ticket holders missed out on seeing the ultra-popular musical.

That loss is far from the most significant side effect of the pandemic, but it’s still a disappointment for a ton of people, many of them kids — including the Canadians who bought tickets to the show’s Toronto run, scheduled from February to May.

The various casts of “Hamilton,” though, have taken a few opportunities to keep fans’ spirits up with virtual singalongs. During the first few weeks of the pandemic, the original Broadway cast sang the opening number “Alexander Hamilton” for a young fan on John Krasinski’s “Some Good News.”

And on Tuesday, the day of the U.S. election, several members of the current Broadway cast and a few of the touring casts got together (virtually, of course) to sing another song from the musical, the piano ballad “Dear Theodosia.”

In the musical, “Dear Theodosia” is sung by the actors playing Hamilton and Aaron Burr, whose lives it depicts as parallel in many ways. Each man is singing to his newborn child — Burr to his daughter Theodosia, Hamilton to his son Philip. (In real life, the two children were born only a year apart, Philip in 1782 and Theodosia in 1783.)

The song is about finding hope in your child, and about wanting to make the world a safe and a happy place for them. It’s also about anticipating the joy of raising a child who will go on to surprise you.

“You will come of age with our young nation,” the two men sing. “We’ll bleed and fight for you, we’ll make it right for you / If we lay a strong enough foundation, we’ll pass it on to you, we’ll give the world to you / and you’ll blow us all away.”

The video was posted Tuesday on the musical’s Facebook page. “Today, we vote for the next generation as well as our own,” the caption read. “You will come of age with our young nation. We WILL make it right for you.”