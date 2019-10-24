Ontario Protest Leads To Charges Against Son Of Syrian Restaurant Owner

Three people have been charged in connection with a protest outside an event featuring People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier in Hamilton, Ont., last month, including a man whose family temporarily shut down their business amid backlash over his participation.

The Al Soufi family was forced to close its Toronto restaurant earlier this month after they said they received hundreds of death threats over their son Alaa Al Soufi’s participation in the rally.

The popular Syrian restaurant, Soufi’s, reopened days later but is temporarily under different management while the family takes a break from the business.

At the time, Husam Al Soufi said his son had taken part in demonstrations “trying to support marginalized people” and had made mistakes, for which he learned his lesson “the hard way.”

Hamilton police say about 100 protesters were outside the building at Mohawk College on Sept. 29 as people entered the venue. No injuries were reported.