HAMILTON — Police say four teens are facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy outside a Hamilton high school.
Police originally arrested an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy yesterday shortly after Devan Selvey died outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.
At a news conference this afternoon, police say they have since arrested a boy and a girl — both 16 years old.
Police say they have also recovered a knife near the school believed to be the weapon used to kill Selvey.
Investigators have said the teen died just after 1 p.m. on Monday, while his mother looked on.
Police say they believe his death was pre-meditated, but have declined to offer any more information about the relationships between the victim and the accused.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2019.