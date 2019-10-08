NEWS
4 Teens Charged In Fatal Hamilton High School Stabbing

A 14-year-old boy was killed outside Winston Churchill Secondary School

HAMILTON — Police say four teens are facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of a 14-year-old boy outside a Hamilton high school.

Police originally arrested an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy yesterday shortly after Devan Selvey died outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

At a news conference this afternoon, police say they have since arrested a boy and a girl — both 16 years old.

Police say they have also recovered a knife near the school believed to be the weapon used to kill Selvey.

Investigators have said the teen died just after 1 p.m. on Monday, while his mother looked on.

Police say they believe his death was pre-meditated, but have declined to offer any more information about the relationships between the victim and the accused.

