Hand sanitizer remains a hot commodity across the world in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As a result, distilleries in Canada and the U.S. have pivoted from producing booze to brewing disinfectants to address the shortage. Some, like the Spirit Of York distillery, are donating proceeds to food banks while others are adopting a pay-what-you-can model.
Canadian Companies Pivot From Alcohol To Hand Sanitizer Amid Shortage
The coronavirus crisis has led to a high demand.
