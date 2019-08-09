Inuk Mother Cycles Across Canada To Raise Awareness About Suicides

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press Hannah Tooktoo poses for a photo beside her bicycle Thursday in Montreal.

MONTREAL — Hannah Tooktoo, an Inuk mother from Nunavik, Que., descended from her bike Thursday, 55 days after pedalling across the country to raise awareness to the suicides that are ravaging her community.

Tooktoo, 24, started her journey in Victoria without knowing if she would be able to finish. Eight weeks later, she arrived in Montreal’s downtown Cabot Square square to cheers and applause from supporters.

“It has been really good for me — for my body, for my soul,” said the visual arts student from Montreal’s Dawson College. She called her tour, “Anirnimi Kipisina,” which means “Do not cut your life short” in Inuktitut.

Tooktoo has so far raised $22,531 from online donors.

“I’m good, I’m very strong right now,” she said. “My body feels good. My legs are good. I feel really good. In the last years, this is the best shape I’ve been in.”

Watch: A First Nation finally got connected to the mainland. Story continues below.