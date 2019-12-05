Fun Hanukkah Cards For All Your Jewish Loved Ones

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Thanks to Seth Cohen, we no longer have to choose between Christmas and Hanukkah. But before we get swept by the pop-culture portmanteau, we shouldn’t lose sight of the true meaning of the holidays.

In Hanukkah’s case, the true meaning of the holiday ends up being somewhat underwhelming. Any practising Jew will tell you Hanukkah isn’t as momentous as Passover, and it doesn’t hold a menorah candle to Yom Kippur. But in the spirit of the holiday season, it never hurts to send a card.

Here are 12 unique Hanukkah cards you can buy at Etsy.

For your friend wants the best of both worlds: Challah and Christmas carols

For the person in your life with the most Dad energy (actual fathering of children not required)

For the Gen Z-er you tutor who makes you feel old when they talk about TikTok and insert memes seamlessly into group chats

For your mom, your significant other’s mom, or the otherwise most earnest person in your life who likes things simple

For the Destiny’s Child fan who also believes jelly donuts are the Michelle of Hanukkah foods

For parents, aunts, uncles, or any boomer that insists on shouting “did you know s/he’s JEWISH?!” at the TV

This one’s for the millennial equivalent of the “did you know he’s JEWISH?!” relative

For that one friend who loves puns

For your friend makes you watch ‘Friends’ every time you hang out and insists it’s a better show than ‘Seinfeld’ (🙄)

For your colleague whose reliability as a holiday party wingmate transcends religion

For the friend that brings the same fervor to ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’ at karaoke as they do to retweeting Babs’ celebration of Tiffany Haddish’s recent Bat Mitzvah