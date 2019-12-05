Fun Hanukkah Cards For All Your Jewish Loved Ones

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Thanks to Seth Cohen, we no longer have to choose between Christmas and Hanukkah. But before we get swept by the pop-culture portmanteau, we shouldn’t lose sight of the true meaning of the holidays.
In Hanukkah’s case, the true meaning of the holiday ends up being somewhat underwhelming. Any practising Jew will tell you Hanukkah isn’t as momentous as Passover, and it doesn’t hold a menorah candle to Yom Kippur. But in the spirit of the holiday season, it never hurts to send a card.
Here are 12 unique Hanukkah cards you can buy at Etsy.
For your friend wants the best of both worlds: Challah and Christmas carols