OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says he is prepared to appear before the Senate’s defence committee to answer questions about the failed prosecution of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

The committee voted on Tuesday night to conduct the probe after Crown prosecutors opted earlier this month to stay the case against Norman, who was previously the military’s second-in-command.

Speaking on the sidelines of an arms-trade show in Ottawa this morning, Sajjan repeated past assertions from the Trudeau government that the case was completely independent of any political interference.