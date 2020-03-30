Adrian Wyld/CP Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on March 30, 2020.

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says 24,000 Canadian troops are ready to jump into action to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government says it has not received any formal requests for assistance from provinces or municipalities.

But Sajjan says the government is ready to mobilize around a quarter of the force at a moment’s notice should they be required.

Watch: Trudeau says he will continue self-isolating