Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, their first joint appearance together since they announced they were stepping down from their senior royal roles.
Meghan looked stunning in a fitted bright blue Victoria Beckham dress. Her hair was pulled back into a long, low ponytail. She accessorized with navy pumps, matching Harry’s blue suit and tie. She also carried a clutch by Stella McCartney.
According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, there were loud cheers when the couple arrived at their destination, and one “boo.”
The Endeavour Fund Awards honours injured and sick service personnel and veterans. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended the awards for the last two years, and last year they both gave speeches praising the resilience these service members have shown.
The event is one of Harry and Meghan’s last royal duties before they officially step down at the end of the month. They’ll join the rest of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day next Monday.
