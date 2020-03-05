Chris Jackson via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Meghan looked stunning in a fitted bright blue Victoria Beckham dress. Her hair was pulled back into a long, low ponytail. She accessorized with navy pumps, matching Harry’s blue suit and tie. She also carried a clutch by Stella McCartney.

According to royal correspondent Rebecca English, there were loud cheers when the couple arrived at their destination, and one “boo.”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Harry and Meghan on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

The Endeavour Fund Awards honours injured and sick service personnel and veterans. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended the awards for the last two years, and last year they both gave speeches praising the resilience these service members have shown.

The event is one of Harry and Meghan’s last royal duties before they officially step down at the end of the month. They’ll join the rest of the Royal Family for Commonwealth Day next Monday.

Check back for more updates.