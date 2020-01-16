Only In Canada: Why No One Knows Who Owns B.C. House Where Royals Stayed

Toby Melville/Reuters Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, holds her son, Archie, as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, looks on in Cape Town, South Africa, on Sept. 25, 2019.

MONTREAL ― In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent vacation to British Columbia, the British press has been seized with a burning question: Who owns the opulent Vancouver Island mansion that hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? The question has led to a flurry of unsubstantiated allegations, denials and qualifications, potentially none of it bringing the public any closer to the facts. It’s a situation that could ― almost ― only happen in Canada. Unlike many other developed countries, Canada doesn’t have any laws that require the owners of residential real estate to identify themselves. It’s a notable weak link in Canada’s anti-corruption laws, and part of the reason the country has become a magnet for money laundering. Watch: Is Canada’s economy addicted to money laundering? Story continues below.

Whoever owns Mille Fleurs ― as the the 11,000-square-foot property in North Saanich, B.C., is known ― “used highly controversial methods also deployed by money-launderers and tax-evaders to conceal [their] identity,” The Daily Mail reported last week. The outlet cited neighbours as saying the property had been bought by a wealthy Russian businessman, possibly a billionaire. But in a separate report, it asserted that the owner is Frank Giustra ― a wealthy Canadian mining magnate and founder of B.C. film company Lionsgate. Giustra was born in Sudbury, Ont., and is of Italian, not Russian, origin. A day later, the paper published Giustra’s vehement denial, stating he doesn’t own the property and doesn’t know the royal couple.

Sotheby's International Canada via Pinterest An aerial view of Mille Fleurs from a photo collection at real estate agency Sotheby's published during a previous sale of the property.

Local news sources took a stab at figuring it out, and reported that the property is owned by nearby Towner Bay Country Club. The Daily Mail, however, says the mystery owner bought shares in the country club so they could hide their ownership of the house. This game of who-owns-what would be much harder, these days, in most other developed countries, which have shot out ahead of Canada in passing laws to stop money launderers from hiding their ill-gotten gains in real estate. Canada may need such laws more so than others. In a 2017 report, the global anti-corruption group Transparency International (TI) said the country’s lax laws on real estate mean that a global “corrupt elite” is using Canadian real estate to launder money. It found that the government doesn’t know who owns half of the 100 most expensive residential properties in Vancouver.