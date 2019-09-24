The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set out on their first royal tour as a family of three, and, with baby Archie in tow, the pair opened up about a new skill they’re “learning and developing” together: parenting. For the first stop on their royal tour, Prince Harry and Meghan landed in South Africa. There, they took part in a group mindfulness activity on a beach alongside Waves for Change, an organization that works to offer mental health services to youth in at-risk communities, People reported. The mindfulness session was intended to build confidence and resilience, and was followed by a “power hand” segment, during which everyone sat with their eyes closed and meditated about their personal strengths.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex participate in a group meditation session.

Apparently, one of the group participants suggested that Meghan’s strength must be her dancing, a playful nod to a moment earlier in the week, when, in Nyanga, the pair showed off some of their dance moves, to the delight of onlookers. While the couple’s dance moves are apparently excellent — “Their dance moves are great. They’ve got their African moves,” one witness told People — Meghan had something else in mind for her strength. “She said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning,” Ash Heese, a manager at Waves for Change, told Hello Canada.

Meghan then reportedly told the group that Harry is “the best dad,” and he was quick to add, as if they were trying to beat each other with compliments, that “she’s the best mum.” Heese described Meghan and Harry as “very engaging,” according to Hello Canada, and noted her appreciation for how interested the couple was in working with Waves for Change. “It’s wonderful to have positive mental health champions here,” she said. “It helps showcase our work and showcase positive mental health development. The amount of awareness that they can bring to this is amazing.” Since Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Archie to the world in May, they’ve been resolute in keeping things private, as they adapt to the new world of parenting.

In June, royal biographer Katie Nicholl revealed that the pair was learning to embrace “the ups and downs of parenting,” and that in the first few weeks after Archie’s birth, they didn’t have a night nurse or a maternity nurse — they decided they didn’t want an “entourage” around at their private residence. “They wanted to be hands-on parents, so they’re doing it without an army of staff,” Nicholl told Grazia. “Like most new parents, they’re both heavily involved and sleep-deprived.”