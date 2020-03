Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison For Rape Conviction

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein, 67, is seen here outside a Manhattan courthouse on Feb. 24, 2020. The former Hollywood mogul spoke for the first time in his own defence on Wednesday, saying he was "totally confused."

Harvey Weinstein, 67, has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars following his rape conviction in late February. As Weinstein was pushed out of the courtroom in a wheelchair, prosecutors and his several accusers were greeted with cheers and applause. Weinstein had been seated in front of an empty row reserved for his supporters as he listened to his accusers read impact statements. The former movie producer has been in New York state custody since a panel of 12 jurors found him guilty on two counts: one for raping the once-aspiring actor Jessica Mann in 2006 and another for forcing a sexual act on former production assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi in 2013. In court, Haleyi said she was “relieved that there are women out there who are safer because he’s not out there.” Mann told the room that her rape had been “preventable” because Weinstein was “a known offender whose previous crimes were covered up in a paper trail,” referencing Weinstein’s long history of settling abuse claims quietly, out of court. “Rape is not just one moment of penetration. It is forever,” Mann said.

Weinstein then spoke for the first time in his own defence. “I am totally confused,” he said in a long speech in which he expressed “great remorse” toward his accusers. Weinstein has maintained that all of his sexual activity is consensual. “I think men are confused about all of this,” he said. “Thousands of men are losing due process. I am worried about this country.” Because the jury declined to convict him on the two most serious counts, which could have led to a life sentence, Weinstein had faced a maximum penalty of 29 years behind bars. A group of 24 “silence breakers,” a term for the women who spoke out against Weinstein, praised Judge James Burke’s decision. “Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail ― but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused,” they said in a statement. Following his Feb. 24 conviction, the New York Department of Corrections transferred him to the city’s notorious Rikers Island compound after a hospital stay on Manhattan’s east side to address Weinstein’s health concerns. He underwent heart surgery last week and was subsequently moved to the medical wing at Rikers, which has the added benefit of offering more protection to high-profile inmates.

Weinstein's defence team sent a letter to Judge James Burke on Monday requesting no more than five years' prison time ― the minimum ― by highlighting its client's long history of charity work and lack of prior criminal history. His poor health and age, the team argued, citing life expectancy data, meant that a longer sentence could amount to a "de facto life sentence." Prosecutors asked that Burke hand down a sentence "that reflects the seriousness" of Weinstein's offences and his "total lack of remorse for the harm he has caused." In a March 6 letter, prosecutors outlined a whopping 36 additional accusations against Weinstein that were drawn from two years of investigation but not included as part of the trial. They said he began trapping women in order to assault them starting in the 1970s, when he allegedly told a female employee of his Buffalo-based music company that there was only one hotel room left during a business trip. In the middle of the night, the woman told prosecutors, she woke up to find Weinstein raping her. Several of the women described feeling afraid for their lives and the lingering trauma of what they endured.